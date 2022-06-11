Fundamental Research Analysts Give Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) a C$10.95 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$10.95 price target on Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
BCF stock opened at C$9.72 on Wednesday. Builders Capital Mortgage has a one year low of C$9.40 and a one year high of C$11.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.07.
Builders Capital Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.