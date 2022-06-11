Fundamental Research Analysts Give Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) a C$10.95 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$10.95 price target on Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BCF stock opened at C$9.72 on Wednesday. Builders Capital Mortgage has a one year low of C$9.40 and a one year high of C$11.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.07.

Builders Capital Mortgage Company Profile

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

