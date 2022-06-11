Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Short Interest Down 97.0% in May

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.51. 34,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,350. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -170.00%.
Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile (Get Rating)
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
