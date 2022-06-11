GAMEE Hits Market Cap of $3.35 Million (GMEE)

GAMEE (GMEE) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 11th. Over the last week, GAMEE has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. GAMEE has a market cap of $3.35 million and $489,204.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMEE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.01 or 0.00336843 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00030272 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.18 or 0.00439187 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

GAMEE Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,062,444 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

