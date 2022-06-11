Ganfeng Lithium (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Shares to Split on Wednesday, June 15th

Shares of Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Rating) are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 15th. The 14-10 split was announced on Wednesday, June 15th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 15th.
Shares of GNENF opened at $13.78 on Friday. Ganfeng Lithium has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $23.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47.
Ganfeng Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)
