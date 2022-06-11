Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs Sells 224 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $247.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.20 and a 12-month high of $368.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,660,000 after buying an additional 173,532 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 371,624.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 4,667,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,333,000 after buying an additional 68,873 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

