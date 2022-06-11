GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading Down 6.5%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.80 and last traded at $31.89. 14,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,803,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDS shares. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.21.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc increased its stake in GDS by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,064,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 26,076 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of GDS by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GDS during the 4th quarter worth $30,383,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

