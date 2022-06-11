Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,111 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $56,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $60.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.75. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.