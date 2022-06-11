Gitcoin Price Hits $2.84 on Major Exchanges (GTC)

Gitcoin (GTC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One Gitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.84 or 0.00009899 BTC on exchanges. Gitcoin has a total market capitalization of $40.31 million and $24.96 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gitcoin Profile

GTC is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

