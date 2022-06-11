GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Raised to $59.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GTLB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GitLab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on GitLab to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on GitLab from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.91.

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average is $60.47. GitLab has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $137.00.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,395,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,500,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $722,000. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

