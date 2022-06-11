GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on GitLab from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on GitLab from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on GitLab to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.91.

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $44.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.47. GitLab has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $137.00.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.13 million. GitLab’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $722,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $27,267,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $50,858,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

