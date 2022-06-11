Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 13,850 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $106,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

IWM stock traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.59. 37,153,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,510,308. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.69. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $168.90 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

