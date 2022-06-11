Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,663,955 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 228,895 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 0.6% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $134,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Comcast by 911.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,276 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 22.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,373,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,041 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $361,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.63 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $188.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

