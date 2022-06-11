Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $151.89 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,817,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,203 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 3.04% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $151,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 727.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter.

DFAX stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $27.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84.

