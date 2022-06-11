Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $69.85 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 237,499 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $69,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after buying an additional 1,505,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,404,000 after buying an additional 88,332 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after buying an additional 18,277,063 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 288.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,832,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,694,005,000 after buying an additional 13,237,122 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 307.4% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,135,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,135,357,000 after buying an additional 11,420,612 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA traded down $10.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.74. 46,525,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,270,040. The stock has a market cap of $424.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.94. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,560 shares of company stock worth $36,674,489 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

