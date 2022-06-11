Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $81.99 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 960,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,254 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $81,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.63. 4,294,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,169,189. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.18. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

