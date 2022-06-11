Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $95.96 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $95,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of AMT stock traded down $9.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.01. 2,188,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,940. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.80.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.89%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.29.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.