Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,856 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,689 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $119,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST opened at $463.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $517.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $527.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $377.12 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

