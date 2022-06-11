Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 55,311 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,438,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,311 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $89,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 421,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,920,000 after acquiring an additional 57,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

In related news, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,668 shares of company stock worth $14,317,738. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.09. 10,964,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,369,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.25 and a 200 day moving average of $68.80. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $78.61. The company has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

