Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Acquired by Delphi Management Inc. MA

Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,676,000 after acquiring an additional 41,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,240,000 after acquiring an additional 42,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,138 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,389,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,651,000 after acquiring an additional 38,625 shares during the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GMRE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of GMRE opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $786.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.91. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $15.70.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

