Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 33,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 729,199 shares.The stock last traded at $39.94 and had previously closed at $40.75.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

