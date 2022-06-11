Global X Social Media Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SOCL) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Global X Social Media Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SOCL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.46 and last traded at $36.47. 10,882 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 35,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.96.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.91.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Social Media Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Social Media Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.