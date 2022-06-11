Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) by 105.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,413 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Kimball International by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimball International by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 70,969 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 31,553 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 998,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,000 after purchasing an additional 32,478 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KBAL opened at $8.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $302.78 million, a P/E ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average is $9.24. Kimball International, Inc. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $14.11.

Kimball International ( NASDAQ:KBAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $180.92 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -102.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Kimball International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

