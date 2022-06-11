Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Invests $914,000 in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.32. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

