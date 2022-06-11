Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,199 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 216,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,940,000 after purchasing an additional 42,850 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 83,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of YETI by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of YETI by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 39,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $44.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.57. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $293.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.13 million. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YETI. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $71.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.39.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

