Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Sells 8,808 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,808 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KNSL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 18.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 891,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,097,000 after acquiring an additional 135,735 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 442,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,268,000 after purchasing an additional 27,928 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,183,000 after purchasing an additional 38,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $525,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,196,993.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,590 shares in the company, valued at $65,436,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KNSL stock opened at $223.26 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.27 and a 52 week high of $245.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.95 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 21.79%. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

