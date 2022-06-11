Graviton Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10,944.00 (GTON)

Graviton (GTON) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Graviton has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Graviton has a total market capitalization of $6.95 million and $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviton coin can currently be bought for $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.92 or 0.00332038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00034008 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.58 or 0.00407814 BTC.

Graviton Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Buying and Selling Graviton

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

