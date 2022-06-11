Great American Bancorp, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.17 (OTCMKTS:GTPS)

Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Shares of OTCMKTS GTPS opened at $32.10 on Friday. Great American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.98.
