Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.75

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 131303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Thumb Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average is $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

