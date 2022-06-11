Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 188.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 24,362 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.8% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 85,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 63,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Chevron by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,479,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,576,000 after purchasing an additional 102,112 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 21,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $175.40 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.05 and a 200-day moving average of $147.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $344.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Bank of America boosted their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.48.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

