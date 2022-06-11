Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,290 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 533,468 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3,605.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 40,380 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in AT&T by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 189,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $22.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $148.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

