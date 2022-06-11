Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Trims Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.2% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 667.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 912,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,004,000 after buying an additional 793,820 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 171,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after buying an additional 23,766 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 140,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 585,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,389,000 after buying an additional 19,037 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RTX opened at $95.49 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $142.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

