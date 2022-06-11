Gridcoin Market Capitalization Hits $2.33 Million (GRC)

Gridcoin (GRC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Gridcoin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Gridcoin has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $20,082.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gridcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Gridcoin Coin Profile
Gridcoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 441,427,244 coins and its circulating supply is 410,774,211 coins. Gridcoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. Gridcoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Gridcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gridcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gridcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Gridcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gridcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.