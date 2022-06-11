GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,402 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $18,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in GSK by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Shares of GSK stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $111.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.46%.

GSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($22.24) to GBX 1,800 ($22.56) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.80) to GBX 1,900 ($23.81) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,850.00.

GSK Profile (Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.