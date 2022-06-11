GuccioneCoin Hits One Day Volume of $4.00 (GCC)

GuccioneCoin (GCC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. GuccioneCoin has a total market cap of $29,328.08 and $4.00 worth of GuccioneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GuccioneCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GuccioneCoin has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000259 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002715 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00019150 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00195480 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006221 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000681 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GuccioneCoin Profile

GuccioneCoin (GCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2015. GuccioneCoin’s total supply is 23,775,537 coins and its circulating supply is 20,285,537 coins. GuccioneCoin’s official website is guccionecoin.wordpress.com . GuccioneCoin’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC

According to CryptoCompare, “GuccioneCoin is an experimental Proof of Work cryptocurrency beta project which will be used for rewards. GCC is meant to be accepted for goods and services including paid content in the form of Micro-Purchases on the new Guccione eZine Platform. “

Buying and Selling GuccioneCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GuccioneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GuccioneCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GuccioneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

