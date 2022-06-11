GXChain Reaches Market Cap of $39.64 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 11th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $39.64 million and $19,566.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GXChain has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000271 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000203 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,949,626 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

