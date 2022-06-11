H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) PT Raised to SEK 125

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Societe Generale from SEK 105 to SEK 125 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HNNMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 145 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from SEK 225 to SEK 190 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 125 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $5.04.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

