Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) Trading Up 0.8%

Hamborner REIT AG (ETR:HAB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €8.92 ($9.59) and last traded at €8.92 ($9.59). Approximately 74,561 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 131,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.85 ($9.52).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAB. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($12.90) price objective on shares of Hamborner REIT in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Warburg Research set a €12.20 ($13.12) target price on shares of Hamborner REIT in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is €9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

