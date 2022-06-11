Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HBI. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

