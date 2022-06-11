Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €194.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($208.60) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HNR1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €215.00 ($231.18) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €144.00 ($154.84) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($187.10) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €180.00 ($193.55) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at €137.20 ($147.53) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €144.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is €157.02. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($101.88) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($125.13).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.