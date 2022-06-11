Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Trading 2.1% Higher

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17.20 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16.85 ($0.21). 1,218,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,200,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.21).

The stock has a market cap of £31.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.27.

Get Harvest Minerals alerts:

About Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI)

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. It holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil; the Mandacaru phosphate project comprising three exploration licenses covering an area of 5,908.67 hectares located in the Ceara State, Brazil; and the Sergi potash project located in the Sergipe State, Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.