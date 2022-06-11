Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Has $74.53 Million Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 608,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the period. AptarGroup comprises about 4.4% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $74,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,280,000 after purchasing an additional 213,084 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,860,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,862,000 after purchasing an additional 663,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,548,000 after purchasing an additional 244,402 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $125,411,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,983,000 after acquiring an additional 19,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $6,437,666.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,706.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AptarGroup stock opened at $105.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.19 and a 52 week high of $146.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.32 and a 200-day moving average of $115.89.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

