HB Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $314.37 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $306.28 and a twelve month high of $369.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $332.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

