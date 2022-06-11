HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.21 Million in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,686,000 after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in 3M by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 15,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M stock opened at $137.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1-year low of $137.58 and a 1-year high of $204.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.25.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Several research firms have commented on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.14.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

