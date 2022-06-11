HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.53 Million in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Stephens began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.74.

NYSE:GPN opened at $117.44 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.80 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.65%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

