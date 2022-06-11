HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.10 Million in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Anthem by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,042,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,078,000 after acquiring an additional 65,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,148,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Anthem stock opened at $482.83 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68. The company has a market capitalization of $116.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $502.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.69.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.16%.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANTM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $553.57.
In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
About Anthem (Get Rating)
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
