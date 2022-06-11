HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.10 Million in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Anthem by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,042,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,078,000 after acquiring an additional 65,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,148,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem stock opened at $482.83 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68. The company has a market capitalization of $116.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $502.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.69.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.16%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANTM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $553.57.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.