HB Wealth Management LLC Takes $4.21 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,753 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,236 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $506,791,000 after acquiring an additional 869,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Express by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after acquiring an additional 622,891 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in American Express by 1,051.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $94,636,000 after acquiring an additional 528,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in American Express by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 754,707 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $123,465,000 after acquiring an additional 368,457 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of American Express stock opened at $154.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.89 and its 200-day moving average is $173.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.26.

American Express Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.