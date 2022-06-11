HB Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.59. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.