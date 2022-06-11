HB Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.55.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $92.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.54. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $124.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.56%.

Medtronic Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

