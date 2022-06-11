Head to Head Contrast: Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL) versus Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) and Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Cartesian Growth alerts:

This table compares Cartesian Growth and Monroe Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cartesian Growth N/A N/A -$1.03 million N/A N/A Monroe Capital $53.83 million 4.11 $32.46 million $1.23 8.30

Monroe Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Cartesian Growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.5% of Cartesian Growth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of Monroe Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Cartesian Growth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Monroe Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cartesian Growth and Monroe Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cartesian Growth 0 0 0 0 N/A Monroe Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Monroe Capital has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.84%. Given Monroe Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Monroe Capital is more favorable than Cartesian Growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cartesian Growth and Monroe Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cartesian Growth N/A -61.36% 3.99% Monroe Capital 49.43% 9.13% 3.87%

Risk and Volatility

Cartesian Growth has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monroe Capital has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Monroe Capital beats Cartesian Growth on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cartesian Growth (Get Rating)

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Monroe Capital (Get Rating)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to leveraged buyouts in lower middle-market companies. It focuses to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund prefers to invest in companies with EBITDA between $3 and $35 million. Its makes minority equity investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.