Helmet.insure (HELMET) Market Capitalization Tops $747,111.18

Helmet.insure (HELMET) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $747,111.18 and approximately $154,499.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.90 or 0.00345204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00029963 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.18 or 0.00441389 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,730,242 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars.

